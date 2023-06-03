Chicago Community Groups Call For End To Gun Violence, Unite in Support of Victims

Neighbors came together for a block party Saturday afternoon to promote peace and unity in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

“This feels so good to show that together, we can end gun violence,” said Michelle Rashad, is the executive director of Imagine Englewood If.

The non-profit organization hosted its annual Peace Fest near West 64th and South Honore streets. The event, also led in part by Moms Demand Action, provided onsite resources and activities for families.

“We’re going to work very hard during the summer to make sure that we have the least amount of homicides and gun violence in the city,” said Maria Pike, who is part of Chicago Survivors and Moms Demand Action.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Pike told NBC Chicago that she lost her son to gun violence in 2013. She and other mothers across the country are wearing orange this weekend to honor the victims of gun violence and to support their families.

“We are here with them,” she said. “We understand their pain.”

The Wear Orange movement started in memory of Hadiya Pendleton, who at 15 years old, was shot and killed at a Chicago park just one week after marching in President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013.

“Ten years it’s been since Hadiya met her fate, and it has not been easy,” said Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton. “It’s been one of the most challenging things I ever had to do in my life and I done it with my eyes opened for the purposes of having the ability to communicate with other unfortunate mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, others who have experienced the same fate.”

Hadiya’s mom spoke Saturday morning at Rainbow Push Coalition joined by Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. who addressed the ongoing violence.

“We must stop the shootings,” said Jackson. “We must stop the killings.”

Chicago police say last weekend 53 people were shot, 11 of them killed during the Memorial Day weekend. For advocates, they said they will continue fighting every single day to end the violence that has plagued so many communities.

“The pain never goes away,” said Pike. “Instead of being sad or have anger what we do we choose to honor with action, we choose to serve.”