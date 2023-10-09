Chicago Columbus Day Parade steps off Monday

The 71st annual Columbus Day Parade in Chicago steps off Monday at 12 p.m.

The parade, sponsored by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, includes floats and more, and travels from State Street, to Wacker and Van Buren.

"Each float this year will salute an individual or aspect of our culture that makes us proud to be Italian American," a post about the event said. Following the parade, a reception is set to take place at 3 p.m. at Stone Park, the post added.

According to officials Antonia Bennet, the daughter of Tony Bennet, will serve as the parade's honorary Grand Marshall.

Although Monday is the federal holiday of Columbus Day, many states and cities now recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

President Joe Biden officially commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day in 2021. An increasing number of school districts recognize it as well.

In 2019, the Chicago Board of Education voted to replace Columbus Day -- the second Monday in October -- with Indigenous Peoples Day on the school calendar.

As such, CPS will not hold classes Monday. According to the City of Chicago, Columbus Day is an observed holiday, and legislation to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People's Day has stalled.

Illinois currently recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day as the last Monday in September after passing legislation designating the day in 2017. In 2020, an Illinois lawmaker renewed her push to change the Columbus Day state holiday to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

