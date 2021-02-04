Chicago Closes City-Run COVID Testing Sites for Several Days Due to Weather

With a bitter cold spell set to hit the Chicago area, Chicago-run coronavirus testing sites will be closed for several days, officials announced Thursday.
Beginning Friday, city-run testing sites will close for five days, through Feb. 10, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications tweeted.
The move is "due to inclement weather."
Dangerously cold conditions are set to arrive for the weekend, marking the coldest air of the season so far.
Highs Saturday are set to only reach between 8 and 12 degrees with wind chill readings well below zero.
Overnight lows are expected to drop into the single digits and below zero, with wind chill readings between -10 and -20 degrees.
Sunday will be equally as cold, with highs in the single digits and wind chills well below zero.
Overnight lows range from 0 to 5 degrees below zero with wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees.
The bitter blast is set to continue at least through at least the first part of the work week.