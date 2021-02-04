Chicago Closes City-Run COVID Testing Sites for Several Days Due to Weather

With a bitter cold spell set to hit the Chicago area, Chicago-run coronavirus testing sites will be closed for several days, officials announced Thursday.

Beginning Friday, city-run testing sites will close for five days, through Feb. 10, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications tweeted.

The move is "due to inclement weather."

NotifyChicago: Due to inclement weather Fri 2/5–Wed 2/10 city operated testing sites will be closed. For other testing options see https://t.co/1pEJtJwSGL — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) February 4, 2021

Dangerously cold conditions are set to arrive for the weekend, marking the coldest air of the season so far.

Highs Saturday are set to only reach between 8 and 12 degrees with wind chill readings well below zero.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the single digits and below zero, with wind chill readings between -10 and -20 degrees.

Sunday will be equally as cold, with highs in the single digits and wind chills well below zero.

Overnight lows range from 0 to 5 degrees below zero with wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees.

The bitter blast is set to continue at least through at least the first part of the work week.