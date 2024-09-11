Chicago to close 3 migrant shelters in October

The city of Chicago is slated to close three migrant shelters in October as bus arrivals from Texas and border crossings decrease.

Migrant shelters in Chicago's Pilsen, West Town and Kenwood neighborhoods will shutter next month, with the slowing of arrivals attributed to an executive order that limits the number of people who can seek asylum in the United States each day.

The closures mark a stark difference from what Chicago was facing last September.

“A year ago, it was all hands on deck," Paula Gean, co-founder of grassroots organization "Chicago 4 All" said. "This was never a long-term solution, the shelters were always going to be temporary shelters."

Nearly 12,000 migrants were living in city shelters last October, while 3,000 more slept on floors at Chicago police stations and O'Hare International Airport.

As for this year, approximately 5,000 beds are open at city shelters, leading to the closure of three of the shelters as the need decreases.

Gean said she hopes the focus can shift to the future of both the shelter spaces and new migrant arrivals.

The Pilsen shelter, located on South Halsted Street, faced criticism following the death of a 5-year-old boy at the shelter in December.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the boy died from sepsis caused by strep throat, though he also had two viral infections, including COVID-19.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

All residents of the three shelters slated to close will be relocated to another facility, which still leaves nearly 2,000 open beds across the shelter system in anticipation of an increase in migrant arrivals.

“Consolidation promotes efficiency. Consolidation reduces costs," Sylvia Puente, the president of Latino Policy Forum said.

Puente said it's a step in the right direction, but there are still details that need to be worked out.

"Of those that are in the three shelters, families being moved, what happens to their children in terms of their schools and education?" she said.

Jendi Mendoza, a mother of two and Pilsen shelter resident, has those same concerns.

"The children, where are they going to go? It's going to get cold. If the shelter is not far, how long are we going to be from the shelter to school?" Mendoza told Telemundo Chicago through translators.

City officials said they are working with Chicago Public Schools in an effort to minimize disruptions.

According to city data, the Chicago government has spent at least $464 million on migrant resources since the first arrivals in 2022.

Beatriz Ponce de Leon, Chicago's Deputy Mayor of Immigrant and Migrant Rights, said they considered multiple factors when choosing these three shelters to shutter, including costs.

“We landed on these three shelters for now," she said. "We will continue to do this evaluation and continue to assess our needs.”

The Pilsen and West Town shelters will close on Oct. 1, while the Lakeshore shelter will close by Oct. 24.