Chicago City Worker Accused of Killing 12-Year-Old Son in Dispute Over Memory Card

A witness found the boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 a.m., police said.

A woman charged with fatally shooting her 12-year-old son Saturday at her home in the South Chicago neighborhood was ordered held without bail Sunday.

Fallon Harris, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her son Kaden Ingram in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, officials said.

Harris confronted Kaden about 10:15 Saturday morning about the whereabouts of a digital memory card she had removed from her vehicle the previous night, according to Cook County State’s Attorney Eugene Wood.

After Kaden was unable to produce the memory card when his mother demanded it at gunpoint, she shot him, Wood said Sunday during Harris’ initial court appearance.

A witness found the boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, which appeared to be a case of domestic violence, according to police.

Harris’ court-appointed attorney described her client as a lifelong Cook County resident who has worked as a city laborer “for some time now.” City records show that she’s employed by the Chicago Department of Transportation at the rate of $45.90 an hour.

Kaden Ingram, 12, was shot and killed Saturday morning in the city's South Chicago neighborhood. His mother, Fallon Harris, was charged with the boy's shooting death, prosecutors stated.

A judge ordered Harris held without bail. She was next due in court Monday. The judge also signed a health care order allowing Harris to be evaluated.

