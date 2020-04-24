mayor lori lightfoot

Chicago City Council Votes to Grant Mayor Lightfoot Emergency Powers

With a vote of 29-21, the Chicago City Council on Friday approved an ordinance granting Mayor Lori Lightfoot emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC 5 reported Wednesday that Lightfoot sought emergency powers when it comes to city spending and awarding contracts during the crisis. Some had questioned whether to give the mayor that authority.

"We have to not be transparent in the council, between the legislative body and the executive body. I find problems there," 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts previously said.

Lightfoot was not surprised by the pushback, though city officials believe a majority of the expenses incurred related to the pandemic will be reimbursed by the federal government.

