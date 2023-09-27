Chicago City Council to vote on confirmation of Larry Snelling as next top cop

Chicago's City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether it will confirm Larry Snelling as the city's newest top cop.

Snelling was named by Mayor Brandon Johnson for the role last month, but has not yet been confirmed to serve as the leader of the city's police department. The decision followed a months-long, nationwide search.

"Chief Larry Snelling is a proven leader who knows and holds dear the soul of Chicago," Johnson said while announcing Snelling as his pick. "He commands the highest respect of his brothers and sisters in the department. I'm fully confident in his ability to unify and strengthen these critical public servants. I'm confident that he can boost their morale, and implement constitutionally driven reforms that will ultimately create a safer Chicago."

If City Council votes to approve Chief Snellings' appointment, the newly-formed Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will then hold a series of public hearings.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Snelling is a 28-year member of the Chicago Police Department. He was raised on the city’s South Side, attended its public schools and holds a bachelor’s degree in adult education from DePaul University, officials said.

Snelling joined the department in 1992 as a patrol officer of his home community in Englewood, eventually rising in the ranks to become Deputy Chief of Area 2, 7th District Commander, Sergeant of Training and Sergeant of Patrol.

In 2022, Snelling was promoted to chief of the department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism, which coordinates with the Office of Emergency Management and Communication and other city agencies, the Chicago Police Department said.

"The police department and our community members are not two separate institutions because they can't be," Snelling said during a press conference last month. "We have to work together by listening and learning from each other...Every member of this city has to be a stakeholder and I'm willing to sit down have a conversation with anybody and everybody within the city to work together to resolve some of the issues that we have, and make this city as safe as we can possibly make it."

"To our survivors of violent crime, and our victims," Snelling added, "I hear you, I see you and I stand with you."

The Chicago Police Department is currently being led by interim Superintendent Fred Waller, who was appointed May 15. Waller spent 34 years at the department before joining a parade of top brass to leave during the turbulent tenure of now-departed Supt. David Brown.