Chicago City Council rejects property tax hike in 50-0 vote

In a rare 50-0 unanimous vote, the Chicago City Council voted Thursday to reject Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposed $300 million property tax increase, sending his 2025 budget plan back to the drawing board and dealing an emphatic blow to the proposal.

“This is a healthy process,” Johnson said after the vote was taken. “This is something my administration can handle."

Despite a campaign promise not to raise property taxes, Johnson proposed the increase in his pre-Halloween budget address, which was met with almost immediate and widespread opposition.

“Clearly we needed to send a message today that we are not going to balance this budget on the property taxes of working families,” 34th Ward Ald. Bill Conway said.

The vote raises questions about how the mayor will fund his progressive initiatives while still maintaining city services, including police and fire.

The mayor promised Thursday that there will be not cuts to city services, saying his administration had found efferences. Johnson has also remained firm on his desire to make investments in youth employment and mental health, all while facing a billion-dollar budget gap.

Increases to fees and fines are reportedly still on the table, as is the possibility of a smaller property tax increase.

“You are watching the council become more independent,” 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez said.

Vasquez said there are City Council members who want to work with Johnson on a responsible budget.

"I think everyone is posturing today, we got time to figure this out. There will be give on all ends," Budget Committee Chair and 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin said.