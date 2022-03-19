Chicago Church Gives Away Thousands of Dollars in Free Gas

As the nation experiences soaring gas prices, one Chicago church is trying to ease the burden for those struggling to make ends meet.

New Life Covenant Southeast Church organized a gas giveaway today at the Shell station located at East 79th and South State streets in Chatham, attracting scores of drivers.

A portion of 79th Street was packed with cars as eager drivers lined up, hoping to get their tanks filled without paying a dime.

"Right now gasoline is so expensive, and for the pastor to think of the needs of the people at this time, he knows where the need is really needed," said recipient Anthony Miles.

The church planned to spend $6,000-$7,000 by filling up the first 200 vehicles in line.

"First the pandemic, then the gas increase, and most of the Black and Brown communities are impacted the worst," said Terrance Wallace, pastor of New Life Covenant Southeast Church.

"This gas for some of these people means getting to work so they can earn a living, and most days they haven’t been able to do so," Wallace added.

The giveaway was about more than money, but also giving people a much-needed boost.

"I thank God for them, they are helping me out," Miles said.

This wasn't the last chance for Chicagoans to get free gas as another opportunity is planned in the coming days.

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson has planned another gas giveaway for Thursday after his first giveaway led to major traffic jams near a number of gas stations.

More than 40 gas stations are participating across the city and suburbs. The full list of locations is available here.