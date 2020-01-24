Chicago Chinatown Restaurant Reacts to Coronavirus

At least one restaurant in Chicago's Chinatown has committed to performing extra cleanings Friday after a Chicago woman was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The newly-discovered respiratory virus, identified by Chinese authorities, has killed at least 41 people, sickened hundreds and prompted lockdowns of cities.

Management at Chicago's Chef Xiong restaurant, which is located at 2143 S. Archer Ave., said as a precaution, their restaurant is undergoing deep cleanings twice a day opposed to once a week.



As some customers arrived Friday to celebrate the Lunar New Year, China's most important holiday, some wore face masks as a precaution.

Lin Bao, the manager at Chef Xiong, said, as of Friday, the restaurant had seen more carryout customers than usual, adding business was "very good."

Health officials said the risk to the general public in Chicago and nationally remains low as the woman was not showing symptoms while flying from China to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The U.S. reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday with a Washington state resident who had also returned from Wuhan hospitalized in good condition near Seattle.