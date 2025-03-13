Chicago chefs attempt world's largest cannabis-infused pizza for Pi day

A collaboration between a Chicago pizza shop and dispensary has high aims for this year's Pi Day celebrations: cheffing up a cannabis-infused pizza of record-setting size.

Pizza parlor Paulie Gee's is teaming up with Ivy Hall, Chicago's first Social Equity dispensary, to attempt to make the world's largest cannabis-infused pizza on Pi Day, March 14.

To achieve "History in the Baking," the collaboration will craft a massive 64-by-32-inch pie – enough for 50 "perfectly dosed" slices of 'za, according to the press release.

Slices will be served up at noon at Ivy Hall Logan Square, 3115 W. Armitage Ave. Customers can choose from infused toppings like Mike's Hot Honey, balsamic glaze and more, the businesses noted.

The event will have a cannabis consumption lounge where people can enjoy products from Ivy Hall while munching on a slice.

"Cannabis and pizza are a perfect pairing to bring people together and build community through shared experiences. I'm thrilled to have worked with my incredible friends and the talented crew at Paulie Gee's to bring this experience to fruition and create the world's largest infused pizza. I can't wait to grab a slice and enjoy Pi Day the right way," said Jonny Boucher, director of marketing for Ivy Hall.

The colossal pizza will be cooked up fresh ahead of the event at Paulie Gee's Logan Square location, located at 2451 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The elevated endeavor was made possible with contributions from Reno Metalware, which crafted a custom pizza pan for the jumbo pie, and Ezzo, providers of the pepperoni.

"Building the world's largest infused pizza has been a labor of love and I'm happy to have had the opportunity to achieve such a feat with my team at Paulie Gee's Logan Square and Ivy Hall," said Derrick Tung, owner of Paulie Gee's Logan Square. "There are few words more appetizing than infused pizza, so I invite our customers over 21 to make their way down to Ivy Hall Logan Square to grab a slice on Pi Day."

Customers must be at least 21 years old to grab a slice.