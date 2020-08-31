Chicago Celebrates the 40th Birthday of Poland's ‘Solidarity' Movement

The Chicago skyline took on red and white hues Monday night as several iconic buildings were lit up in honor of a pivotal moment in Polish history.

The specially-colored lights, which were seen atop the Willis Tower, the Wrigley Building and Polish Consulate, were illuminated to mark the 40th Anniversary of the birth of the independent Polish labor union and movement, which was led by Lech Walesa in the 1980's.

The movement was among the first of its kind in a Soviet bloc country, and gained international attention, including in Chicago.

As the Soviet Union and "Iron Curtain" crumbled, the Solidarity movement in Poland ultimately led to massive political change, and to the end of communism's grip on the country.