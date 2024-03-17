Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day with parades, Irish dancing, bagpipes and more

On the heels of the river dyeing and parade in downtown Chicago, St. Patrick's Day celebrations kicked into high gear as the holiday commenced on Sunday.

Parades stepped off on the city's Northwest and South sides, attracting crowds from near and far. A 20-plus-year tradition in the Norwood Park neighborhood, the Northwest Side Irish Parade entertained specators with marching bands, bagpipes and Irish dancing.

"I’ve been running around and doing shows since I was 5 years old, so it’s really special to me to be able to do this still," one dancer said.

Around 30 miles away, streets were packed for the South Side Irish Parade, the largest community-based St. Patrick's Day parade outside of Dublin, Ireland, according to the parade's website.

Western Avenue was packed with revelers from 103rd all the way to 115th Street in Beverly and Morgan Park.

"We are South Side Irish, baby. This is where you gotta be!" parade attendee Cindy Blumenthal said.

Another spectator said the festivities didn't disappoint.

"We love St. Patrick’s Day, and we’re having such a good time here," Tammy Marshall stated.

Some people came from several states away, like one Las Vegas woman.

"A lot of people and everybody dressed so nice," Ramona Herron said.

What some people said they loved about the parade is that it's suited for all ages. And for many, it feels like a giant reunion.

"It’s nostalgic for me. I used to come as a kid… now I’m bringing my own baby girl," said spectator Ariana Lopez.