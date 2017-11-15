Here is a Map of Every Carjacking in Chicago So Far This Year - NBC Chicago
Here is a Map of Every Carjacking in Chicago So Far This Year

    The number of carjackings in Chicago has increased in the past few days by dramatic amounts. 

    With 12 carjackings reported in the area in less than 48 hours, Chicago police have been on alert for suspects, making at least four arrests in the last two days. 

    In total, there have been more than 700 carjackings in Chicago so far this year, authorities said. Though, they add, arrests are up 50 percent.

    Here's a map of carjacking incidents reported by the police department from Jan. 1 through Nov. 6. 

    For a list of more recent carjackings click here

    Published at 2:43 PM CST on Nov 15, 2017

