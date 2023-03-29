Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich Asks for Prayers After Pope Francis' Hospitalization

Cardinal Blase Cupich, head of the Archdiocese of Chicago, is asking Catholics in the area to pray for the recovery of Pope Francis, who was hospitalized this week due to a pulmonary infection.

Francis, 86, was admitted to a hospital in Italy after experiencing trouble breathing, according to officials.

“I am asking the people of the archdiocese to join me in praying for the swift and complete recovery of the Holy Father,” Cupich said in a statement. “Over the past month, people around the world prayed millions of Hail Marys to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Holy Father’s election to the chair of Peter. We responded then to Pope Francis’ often-repeated request to pray for him.

“Let us continue our prayers, this time for the return of this extraordinary shepherd to good health, and to his work of spreading the joy of God’s love and mercy,” he added.

Pope Francis was chosen as the head of the Church in March 2013 after the retirement of Pope Benedict XVI.

A spokesperson said that Francis has been suffering from breathing trouble in recent days, and went to a hospital for testing.

“The tests showed a respiratory infection that will require some days of medical therapy,” a spokesperson said.

Audiences with the Pope have been canceled through Friday, raising questions about his possible participation in the Vatican’s Holy Week activities, which begin Sunday ahead of the Easter holiday.