Chicago Car Dealership Owner Donates Vehicles to Carjacking Victims

A Chicago business owner has taken steps to help the growing number of local carjacking victims and their families.

Jermaine Jordan, who owns a car dealership and car wash on West Madison Street, as well as Free Hot Meals Restaurant, donated vehicles to five recent carjacking victims on Thursday.

“I was carjacked before, so I know how it feels to be near death and someone just put a gun up to you and take your belongings,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he connected with several of the carjacking victims after posting on a Facebook group dedicated to helping people recover their stolen cars.

“They were just telling me their stories, and my heart was moved,” he said.

Taqueria Little, who was carjacked on her way home from work on Dec. 6, said the donated car will help her get back to work.

“I’m able to move around with the kids now. It’ll help me a lot,” Little said.

Some said their automotive insurance would not cover replacement vehicles after their experiences.

Jordan said he used donations to help pay for the cars, groceries and gas cards. He provided one woman with money to put toward an insurance deductible.

Jordan said he hopes to continue helping carjacking victims.