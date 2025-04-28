A convicted terrorist from Chicago appeared Monday in court in India, where he had been extradited and now faces the death penalty for his alleged role in the 2008 "Mumbai Massacre" by Pakistani extremists.

Tahawwur Rana, a convicted terrorist from Chicago, lost an extradition fight and is now fighting execution in India. Rana faces a near-certain conviction on some of the same charges he managed to beat in Chicago.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistani national and was a Rogers Park travel agent in 2008 when authorities said he helped plot a commando raid by terrorists on the city of Mumbai.

It was a four-day siege of Mumbai by heavily armed terrorists who killed 166 innocent victims, including six people from the United States.

American victims were the entrée for federal charges against two Chicago men, North Side businessman Tahawwur Rana and David Coleman Headley, who were boyhood friends growing up in Pakistan.

Headley pleaded guilty and testified against Rana at trial.

Rana was convicted of financial ties to the Pakistani terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba but acquitted of the specific Mumbai charge.

Regardless, following a long extradition fight in court, U.S. law enforcement turned over Rana to agents from India's NIA, the National Investigation Agency. On Monday, Rana appeared in a New Delhi courtroom, seen wearing a black hood as he was escorted with heavy security.

Rana and his U.S. legal team had argued that a trial in India on charges that he already faced in Chicago was Double Jeopardy, but appeals all the way to the Supreme Court in Washington found otherwise.

In India, attorneys for the Chicago man now say that if he survives the nation's notoriously brutal and unsafe prison conditions, he is likely to face a guilty verdict regardless of the facts -- and death by hanging.

Tahawwur Rana's fight against execution in India is exactly why his Chicago co-defendant original pleaded guilty here. David Headley's deal with federal prosecutors in Chicago prohibits his extradition to India, precisely because he didn't want to die under that nation’s capital punishment laws.