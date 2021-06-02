Chicago Businesses: Sign Up For NBC 5's Black EnVision Virtual Summit

Calling Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs and creatives to join engaging conversations with thought-provoking panelists in the areas of health, finance, fashion and beauty, and culture, food and entertainment: Sign up for NBC 5's Black EnVision Virtual Summit, taking place Tuesday, June 22!

The goal of the Black EnVision Virtual Summit (schedule below) is to create a platform for organic dialogue to share ideas, resources and creating a plan of execution to take your business to the next level.

Be prepared to take notes, ask questions and network with some of the top trailblazers and thought-leaders in the industry! This is the season to move to the next level, inspire others and build together as a team!

You don't want to miss our Fireside Chat with Chicago's very own comedian (SNL) and actor Chris Redd! He will take us on his journey from starting with a dream in entertainment to grinding until he made it a reality.

After our engaging and interactive Black EnVision Summit, enjoy Tito's Handmade Vodka Virtual Happy Hour featuring a special performance by DK Illest and Perry Donta'e!

Sign up for NBC 5's Black Envision Summit in the form below!

NBC 5 Black EnVision Virtual Summit Schedule

Moderated by: NBC 5 Chicago Today host Cortney Hall

SCHEDULE:

12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST

Fireside Chat with Actor, Comedian Chris Redd (SNL)

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Panel: Culture, Food and Entertainment

Bridgette Flagg (Owner, Soule’ Restaurant)

Chef Brian Jupiter (Owner, Frontier Restaurant)

Juan Teague (CEO, Juan & Only Events)

1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Networking Break

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Panel: Health & Wellness

Dr. Ian Smith (Physician, TV Personality)

Love McPherson (Relationship Coach)

2:45 p.m. – 3 p.m. Networking Break

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Panel: Financial Wealth

Rachel Rodgers (CEO, Hello Seven)

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (Earn Your Leisure Podcast)

4 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Networking Break

4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Panel: Fashion & Beauty

Monique Rodriquez (CEO, Mielle)

Melvin Rodriquez (COO, Mielle)

Law Roach (Celebrity Stylist)

5:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Happy Hour/Networking hosted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Featuring iLLEST and Perry Donta’e

