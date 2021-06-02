Chicago Businesses: Sign Up For NBC 5's Black EnVision Virtual Summit

Calling Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs and creatives to join engaging conversations with thought-provoking panelists in the areas of health, finance, fashion and beauty, and culture, food and entertainment: Sign up for NBC 5's Black EnVision Virtual Summit, taking place Tuesday, June 22!
The goal of the Black EnVision Virtual Summit (schedule below) is to create a platform for organic dialogue to share ideas, resources and creating a plan of execution to take your business to the next level.
Be prepared to take notes, ask questions and network with some of the top trailblazers and thought-leaders in the industry! This is the season to move to the next level, inspire others and build together as a team!
You don't want to miss our Fireside Chat with Chicago's very own comedian (SNL) and actor Chris Redd! He will take us on his journey from starting with a dream in entertainment to grinding until he made it a reality.
After our engaging and interactive Black EnVision Summit, enjoy Tito's Handmade Vodka Virtual Happy Hour featuring a special performance by DK Illest and Perry Donta'e!
Sign up for NBC 5's Black Envision Summit in the form below!
NBC 5 Black EnVision Virtual Summit Schedule
Moderated by: NBC 5 Chicago Today host Cortney Hall
SCHEDULE:
12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST
Fireside Chat with Actor, Comedian Chris Redd (SNL)
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Panel: Culture, Food and Entertainment
- Bridgette Flagg (Owner, Soule’ Restaurant)
- Chef Brian Jupiter (Owner, Frontier Restaurant)
- Juan Teague (CEO, Juan & Only Events)
1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Networking Break
1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Panel: Health & Wellness
- Dr. Ian Smith (Physician, TV Personality)
- Love McPherson (Relationship Coach)
2:45 p.m. – 3 p.m. Networking Break
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Panel: Financial Wealth
- Rachel Rodgers (CEO, Hello Seven)
- Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (Earn Your Leisure Podcast)
4 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Networking Break
4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Panel: Fashion & Beauty
- Monique Rodriquez (CEO, Mielle)
- Melvin Rodriquez (COO, Mielle)
- Law Roach (Celebrity Stylist)
5:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Happy Hour/Networking hosted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Featuring iLLEST and Perry Donta’e
Sponsors:
- Mielle
- Butcher Boy
- Tito’s Vodka
- CityKey