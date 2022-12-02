Chicago Businesses, Customers Scammed by Imposter DoorDash Accounts

Another Chicago eatery is sounding the alarm about fraud on DoorDash following complaints about a fake listing that tried to cheat customers.

Brown Sugar Bakery on Chicago's South Side says it received around 50 DoorDash orders around Thanksgiving. The bakery staff initially thought it was a glitch, because it dosen't operate a storefront on the food delivery platform.

"After the third one, I went and asked the man to see his phone and when I looked at his phone, and I pressed call Brown Sugar Bakery, it went to an out of state number," said Liz Toussaint, chief of staff at the bakery.

The bakery employees soon found out someone impersonated their business on the app and created a fraudulent account to scam their customers. The scammers managed to get away with a total of $450.

"It's flattering that they chose us, right, but I mean it doesn’t help us," said Toussaint.

Just days ago, NBC 5 reported on another business dealing with fake orders. Smoque BBQ, located in Old Irving Park, warned its customers not to place any orders through the app while it tries to sort things out.

"..Trying to figure out why this keeps happening and what can be done about it... [it] is concerning you got customers as far as they can tell placing legitimated orders," the owner stated.

The fraudulent accounts have since been removed.

DoorDash in a statement said it's monitoring the platform to prevent fraudulent behavior.

"“As part of our commitment to providing a safe, high-quality service for merchants, we continually monitor the platform to detect and prevent fraudulent behavior," the statement read. "We have collaborated with Smoque BBQ and Brown Sugar Bakery to understand their situations and reach appropriate resolutions in both instances. We regret these incidents and if any member of our community identifies unusual activity with their account, we strongly encourage them to reach out to DoorDash support immediately.”