Chicago Business Services Office Closed After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Secretary of State’s office announced Sunday that it will close its Business Services Office in Chicago until early August after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The office, which handles business service filings, including articles of incorporation and of organization, will shutter its doors until Aug. 6 after an employee was diagnosed with the illness, according to a press release.

According to the release, the Illinois Department of Health was consulted on the situation, and has said the public is not directly impacted by the situation.

All employees at the facility are being quarantined for 14 days, and the office is set to be cleaned and sanitized, per CDC guidelines.

Anyone needing assistance with business issues is encouraged to visit the Springfield Business Services office, or to file paperwork online on the secretary of state’s website.