Secretary of State

Chicago Business Services Office Closed After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A glass door with red and white “closed” store sign

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Secretary of State’s office announced Sunday that it will close its Business Services Office in Chicago until early August after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The office, which handles business service filings, including articles of incorporation and of organization, will shutter its doors until Aug. 6 after an employee was diagnosed with the illness, according to a press release.

According to the release, the Illinois Department of Health was consulted on the situation, and has said the public is not directly impacted by the situation.

Local

Eloy Jimenez 48 mins ago

Eloy Jiménez, Reynaldo López Leave White Sox Game Vs. Twins With Injuries

coronavirus illinois 57 mins ago

By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds During Phase Four

All employees at the facility are being quarantined for 14 days, and the office is set to be cleaned and sanitized, per CDC guidelines.

Anyone needing assistance with business issues is encouraged to visit the Springfield Business Services office, or to file paperwork online on the secretary of state’s website.

This article tagged under:

Secretary of Statecoronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us