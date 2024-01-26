Chicago business owners express outrage after multiple burglaries

Business owners and managers across Chicago woke up Thursday to broken glass and stolen merchandise at several stores.

Between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. at least three liquor stores, a cosmetic shop and clothing store were burglarized.

It happened in Old Town, Lincoln Park, Southport Corridor and the West Loop.

“I’m exhausted, I’m tired, it’s bad dreams coming over and over," said Benjamin Pourkhalili, the owner of Galleria Liquors. "I need help from the city, especially the leader of the city."

Galleria Liquors in Southport Corridor has been broken into four times this month. He says his location in Old Town on Wells Street has also been targeted several times in the past few weeks.

“It’s just getting so disheartening to see," said Galleria Liquors manager Marc Bertman. “We’re in a situation where this is rampant unless something is addressed... I’m hoping that our mayor, who we put into office, will start addressing these crimes against property.”

NBC Chicago reached out to the Mayor's office for comment, but was referred back to CPD.

Surveillance video of the Southport Corridor location shows the suspects break into the glass door using a brick. For the next six minutes you can see a group go in and out of the store, carrying high-end liquor and cigarettes to a red vehicle parked outside.

The video shows a Chicago police squad car pulling up behind the suspect's vehicle when the burglars were about to pull away. However, no one is in custody. CPD has not commented on the situation.

The crime spree didn't stop at Galleria Liquors. Another liquor store in Lincoln Park was broken into, as well as the Sephora in Southport Corridor and a clothing store in the West Loop.

“It’s concerning," said Krista Meyers, owner of Krista K Boutique nearby. “It seems like people who do this think there’s no repercussion... If they can keep doing it without any kind of repercussion then I guess it’s going to keep happening."