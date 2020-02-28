richton park

Chicago Burglary Suspects Crash in Richton Park After Being Located With GPS Tracker

The occupants, two males and a female, were taken to the hospital, police said

Generic police lights flashing
NBC News

Three people were arrested Thursday after a vehicle containing stolen merchandise from a burglary in Chicago fled from police and crashed in south suburban Richton Park.

Officers were dispatched about 9:15 p.m. to the location of a GPS tracker in the stolen merchandise, Richton Park police said in a statement.

They located a moving vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off, police said. The driver crashed near Poplar Avenue and Clark Drive.

Local

Red Line 1 hour ago

‘We Saw All the Chaos:’ Witnesses Recount CTA Red Line Police-Involved Shooting

opioid overdoses 4 hours ago

‘Absolutely Heart-Wrenching:’ NW Indiana Coroner Issues Plea After 18 Overdose Deaths

The occupants, two males and a female, were taken to hospital for treatment, police said. They were taken into custody. No charges have been filed.

Richton Park and Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the initial burglary.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

richton park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us