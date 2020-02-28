Chicago Burglary Suspects Crash in Richton Park After Being Located With GPS Tracker

Three people were arrested Thursday after a vehicle containing stolen merchandise from a burglary in Chicago fled from police and crashed in south suburban Richton Park.

Officers were dispatched about 9:15 p.m. to the location of a GPS tracker in the stolen merchandise, Richton Park police said in a statement.

They located a moving vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off, police said. The driver crashed near Poplar Avenue and Clark Drive.

The occupants, two males and a female, were taken to hospital for treatment, police said. They were taken into custody. No charges have been filed.

Richton Park and Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the initial burglary.