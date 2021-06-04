Chicago Burger Voted Among Best in the U.S.: Report

A unique burger from a popular spot in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood was voted among the best nationwide, according to a new report.

Ranking No. 7 in Gayot's list of the Top Burgers in the U.S., "The Famous Kuma" from Kuma's Corner houses bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and a fried egg.

Located at 2900 W. Belmont Ave., Kuma's Corner is known for its heavy metal-themed joint , which names dozens of its burgers after various bands like the "Led Zeppelin" and the "Black Sabbath." The restaurant received a 14/20 ranking from Gayot.

The Chicago restaurant also has locations in the West Loop neighborhood, as well as in suburban Schaumburg and Vernon Hills. The spot has additionally branched out to other states, with destinations now in Indianapolis and Denver.

Kuma's Corner was the only burger in the Midwest to place among the top nationwide, according to Gayot.