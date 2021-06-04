Kumas Corner

Chicago Burger Voted Among Best in the U.S.: Report

Kuma's Corner

A unique burger from a popular spot in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood was voted among the best nationwide, according to a new report.

Ranking No. 7 in Gayot's list of the Top Burgers in the U.S., "The Famous Kuma" from Kuma's Corner houses bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and a fried egg.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Located at 2900 W. Belmont Ave., Kuma's Corner is known for its heavy metal-themed joint , which names dozens of its burgers after various bands like the "Led Zeppelin" and the "Black Sabbath." The restaurant received a 14/20 ranking from Gayot.

The Chicago restaurant also has locations in the West Loop neighborhood, as well as in suburban Schaumburg and Vernon Hills. The spot has additionally branched out to other states, with destinations now in Indianapolis and Denver.

Local

chicago phase 5 24 mins ago

These Guidelines Will Remain in Place When Illinois Enters Phase 5

chicago phase 5 57 mins ago

Illinois Phase 5: Governor Releases Guidelines for State's Reopening Next Week

Kuma's Corner was the only burger in the Midwest to place among the top nationwide, according to Gayot.

This article tagged under:

Kumas Cornertop burger
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us