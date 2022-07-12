Chicago Bulls Star Gearing Up for Next Season, Talks Plans for Future

Zach LaVine talks plans for next season and future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine has proven his dedication to the Chicago Bulls in numerous ways. Whether it be signing a long-term contract with the franchise this offseason or not taking meetings with any other teams, he is committed to the organization.

Now that LaVine is locked in for at least the next four seasons, he has already talked about what the team will look like next season. He’s already communicated with his new teammates, too — including free-agent acquisitions Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić, and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I gave Andre a text," LaVine said in a recent press conference with reporters. "He's extremely eager, very excited, he's trying to come out to Orange County and work out with me. I met Dalen Terry out here. Very excited, very competitive kid. And obviously knowing Goran [Dragic] and texting him before, gave him congratulations text.

“It's good man. Obviously, you've got to know your teammates soon and just want to get that chemistry going. But also just welcome to the team."

LaVine’s leadership for the young and new additions to the team is admirable. He also mentioned that he's fond of Patrick Williams's offseason work, as the 20-year-old forward continues "to work on his game and get better and better."

LaVine is laying the groundwork for building chemistry with the Bulls’ new additions — a process the two-time All-Star understands the importance of.

“It’s always better when you get to know each other," LaVine said. "The word ‘continuity,’ you guys are saying, but familiarity is what I use, and getting chemistry on the court, that doesn’t just happen one or two years. All the good teams and teams that make deep playoff runs each and every year know each other and have been together for a while. I think that’s definitely something you can establish and grow from.’’

The Bulls’ front office has completely overhauled their roster since being hired in the aftermath of the 2019-20 season, trading for Nikola Vučević and adding DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso in free agency.

While LaVine didn't specifically mention the team’s plans for the future, it can be assumed the goal is to keep this roster intact.

“Obviously, (general manager) Marc (Eversley) and AK (executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas) have their plans for the future," LaVine said. "When we were talking about my contract, that's what we were talking about. Obviously within the next year or so with the guys on the team and bringing them back. We needed to upgrade and I think we tried to go out there and do it just like everyone else. We have shortcomings on our team just like every team in the NBA that you want to try to fill gaps and get better at. I think that's what we tried to do."

All in all, the Bulls are excited to get back their star wing — and hopefully nurse the rest of the roster back to full health. According to LaVine, that is the key to the Bulls’ success.

"As long as guys stay healthy I think that's the biggest thing for any team," LaVine said. "We get to go back at it again.”

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.