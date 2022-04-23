Chicago Bulls Logo Ranks Top, Most Intimidating in NBA, New List Reveals

The Chicago Bulls logo seems to be a favorite for more than just fans.

A new ranking from Online Betting named the Bulls' logo as the top among all NBA teams, as well as the "most intimidating" and "most timeless."

"When it comes to the best NBA team logos, the Chicago Bulls top the list. It may be no surprise, as the team’s classic red and black logo is immediately recognizable across the world," Online Betting wrote.

It also didn't seem to be a surprise that Chicago was the most intimidating with the "angry red bull and menacing, bloody horns," as the website described the logo.

Here were the best current logos in the NBA, according to the list:

Chicago Bulls Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors Milwaukee Bucks Miami Heat Philadelphia 49ers Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors (tie)

Though the Celtics logo ranked near the top of the best current logos list, it also fell at No. 1 for worst logos - so fans seem to be a bit torn over their thoughts on the Lucky Leprechaun.

Under the Bulls for the "most intimating" logos were the Memphis Grizzlies and the Hornets, the list showed.

Chicago also came in on top as the "most timeless logo" for the classic image of a scowling bull that hasn't changed since 1966.

"It may be no surprise, the Chicago Bulls take the title for the most timeliness logo," Online Betting wrote. "The current Bulls logo hasn’t changed since 1966, and since it tops the best logo list, there seems to be no reason to make changes anytime soon."

Basketball fans appeared to love Chicago's red, white and black as the logo was additionally named as having the second best colors in the NBA, ranking just under the Hornets and above the Lakers.

Online Betting surveyed 1,100 Americans in March for feedback on the logos. The website noted that 48% of respondents were women and 49% were men, both with an average age of 36.