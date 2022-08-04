Chicago Bulls have 20th-highest Twitter following in the world originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bulls are a team that gets around.
Dating back to the Jordan era that delivered the franchise's only six championships in its history, the Bulls are a popular franchise.
As the team's popularity grew, Derrick Rose took over the media attention as the league's youngest ever MVP. Now, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine lead a growing team through the digital age.
The Bulls are a in the third largest city in the country with one of the youngest fan bases a sport could offer. With that, they are the 20th most followed professional sports team in the world on Twitter.
They come in as the third-highest followed team in the NBA behind the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. They also rank above all other Chicago sports teams -- the Chicago Cubs (40th), Blackhawks (47th) and Bears (67th). The White Sox did not make the top-100 list.
The team has north of 4.5 million followers on Twitter, according to Zoomph.