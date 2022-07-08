Chicago Bulls Guard Zach LaVine and Wife Announce Pregnancy With First Child

Zach LaVine and his wife announce pregnancy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new 'Flight 8' is on its way to the world.

Bulls superstar Zach LaVine and his wife, Hunter, announced their pregnancy with their first child with photos on Instagram.

"Baby Lavine loading! God has blessed us with the most special gift and we couldn’t be happier. Can’t wait to meet you, our little love🤍👶," the caption reads on a joint post between Hunter and Zach.

According to Hunter's Instagram, the couple got engaged in April of 2020, yet it's unknown when the two officially tied the knot.

The announcement of their pregnancy comes just after LaVine officially signed his five year, $215.2 million maximum deal this offseason to rejoin the Bulls.

