Chicago Bulls Guard Zach LaVine and Wife Announce Pregnancy With First Child

By Ryan Taylor

Zach LaVine and his wife announce pregnancy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new 'Flight 8' is on its way to the world. 

Bulls superstar Zach LaVine and his wife, Hunter, announced their pregnancy with their first child with photos on Instagram

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Baby Lavine loading! God has blessed us with the most special gift and we couldn’t be happier. Can’t wait to meet you, our little love🤍👶," the caption reads on a joint post between Hunter and Zach. 

According to Hunter's Instagram, the couple got engaged in April of 2020, yet it's unknown when the two officially tied the knot. 

The announcement of their pregnancy comes just after LaVine officially signed his five year, $215.2 million maximum deal this offseason to rejoin the Bulls. 

Local

Duncan Keith 14 mins ago

Explainer: What Duncan Keith's Retirement Means for the Chicago Blackhawks

Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations 22 mins ago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 27K New Cases, 48 Deaths in Last Week as Chicago Moves Back to High Level

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us