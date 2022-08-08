Chicago Bulls at Drew League: How DeRozan, Williams, Terry Played

DeRozan, Williams, Terry rep Bulls at Drew League originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA offseason may be in its driest period, but Chicago Bulls players are still finding ways to hoop.

For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, that meant rolling up to the Drew League over the weekend and testing their mettle in the country's most notorious pro-am environment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is how each of them fared:

DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan has been a Drew League staple for nearly a decade and has been spotted multiple times this season, including in a high-profile game for which he recruited LeBron James.

His comfort in the setting was again on display on Saturday, when he dropped 36 points and 6 rebounds:

DeRozan's MMV Cheaters moved to 8-2 on the season with a 102-94 victory over Young Citi. But he wasn't without professional help...

Patrick Williams

That's because DeRozan's Bulls teammate — and, fans should hope, young disciple — Patrick Williams also ran with the Cheaters on Saturday.

Making his Drew League debut, the third-year forward notched a 14 point-14 rebound double-double:

An optimist might say that he and DeRozan teaming up in this environment bodes well for the returns on the offseason workouts the two have conducted in Los Angeles over the summer.

Dalen Terry

Terry, meanwhile, suited up for No Shnacks in a Sunday afternoon matchup with Reapers Black OPS.

His squad featured some familiar NBA faces, including Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu and Cavaliers 2022 second-round pick Isaiah Mobley.

Isaiah's older brother Evan even pulled up for the proceedings:

No statistics were available for Terry's performance, but No Shnacks picked up an 83-70 win in the contest, moving their record on the season to 6-4.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.