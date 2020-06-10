Chicago Brewery Listed for Sale on Craigslist for $2.5M

A Craiglist ad has caught the attention of many as the site of a popular Chicago brewery was listed for sale for $2.5 million.

The site is the former home of Argus Brewery, which up until late-March had been advertising curbside pickup during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Chicago Tribune, the brewery quietly stopped operations during the crisis.

The listing was published in late-May but updated four days ago. It offers a "full built out brewery production and distribution facility" in a landmark building in Chicago's historic Pullman District.

The 9,700-square-foot space "has ability to reach 10k barrels per year" and the ability to add a taproom or kitchen, according to the listing.

"Perfect turnkey operation," the listing states.

The building comes with 32 total cameras, at least one in every room.

"Large freight elevator with original motor, designed by Nikola Tesla, still works!" the listing states.

The sale also includes "all remaining equipment, furniture, intellectual properties and delivery vehicle."