Chicago Bracing for Rain, Storms as Severe Weather Threat Looms Thursday

The Chicago area is bracing for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with potentially severe weather in the forecast for Thursday.

Ran and scattered thunderstorms are expected to move into northern Illinois on Wednesday evening, with occasionally heavy downpours and lightning expected with the weather system.

The rain should clear out of the area in the overnight hours, but after a brief respite more rain is expected to move into the region Thursday, with the possibility of severe weather emerging in the forecast as day breaks.

There could be a few lulls in the rain on Thursday, but the main event will likely come in the afternoon or evening hours as potentially severe storms fire up across northern Illinois.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, all of northern Illinois has a “slight” risk of severe weather on Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. Large hail and strong damaging winds are possible with the storms, and isolated tornadoes are also possible, according to forecast models.

Brant Miller

The main threat will come from frequent downpours, which could cause some localized flooding and travel difficulties.

A cold front will move into the area Friday, with slightly cooler temperatures, but conditions are expected to remain dry through the day and into Saturday morning. Rain will return to the forecast on Saturday evening, and is expected to stick around through the remainder of the weekend.