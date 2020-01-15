Chicago-Bound Flight Diverted to New Mexico Due to Unruly Passenger

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Chicago was forced to divert to Albuquerque on Wednesday because of a disruptive passenger, the airline said.

According to the airline, American flight 967 from LAX to O’Hare was diverted Wednesday afternoon due to an incident involving a passenger.

The flight landed in Albuquerque, New Mexico just before 3 p.m., and took off after being met by law enforcement officials at the gate.

According to television station KOB in Albuquerque, a person on the flight tweeted that the passenger struck a flight attendant, took his pants off, and kicked seats.

It is unclear what charges the passenger will face.