American Airlines

Chicago-Bound Flight Diverted to New Mexico Due to Unruly Passenger

The airline said that the flight landed in Albuquerque and took off again after the incident

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Chicago was forced to divert to Albuquerque on Wednesday because of a disruptive passenger, the airline said.

According to the airline, American flight 967 from LAX to O’Hare was diverted Wednesday afternoon due to an incident involving a passenger.

The flight landed in Albuquerque, New Mexico just before 3 p.m., and took off after being met by law enforcement officials at the gate.

Local

Gary 1 hour ago

Man Dies After Being Shot, Rear-Ending Vehicle in Gary

Chicago Steel 2 hours ago

Unfinished Business Motivates Chicago Steel During Incredible Winning Streak

According to television station KOB in Albuquerque, a person on the flight tweeted that the passenger struck a flight attendant, took his pants off, and kicked seats.

It is unclear what charges the passenger will face.

This article tagged under:

American AirlinesAlbuquerque
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us