Chicago-Bound Amtrak Trains Derails in Missouri; Injuries Reported

A Chicago-bound Amtrak train carrying more than 200 passengers derailed in central Missouri Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Several train cars on Southwest Chief Train No. 4, which had set off from Los Angeles, derailed at around 1:42 p.m. after hitting a dump truck at a crossing in Mendon, Missouri, the railroad agency said in a statement.

Approximately 243 passengers were onboard at the time, and there were early reports of injuries, according to Amtrak.

Local emergency personnel responded to the scene to assist those injured. An Amtrak team was also deployed to the scene.

Mendon is approximately 80 miles northwest of Columbia.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons tweeted about the derailment, saying "We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. @MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted."

In a tweet, Amtrak advised people to continue checking back for updates and urged those in need of immediate assistance to call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL.

