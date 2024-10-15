Air travel

Chicago-bound Air India flight diverted to Canada after online threat

By Gerardo Pons

Air India plane.
Matthieu Rondel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An Air India flight bound for Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada after the airline received an online threat, officials said on Tuesday.

The Boeing 777-300ER was carrying 211 crew and passengers when it was forced to disembark at
Iqaluit International Airport in Iqaluit, Canada, on Tuesday morning, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

"The investigation into the emergency landing of Air India flight 127, to Iqaluit, Nunavut is now being handled by the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region's Federal Arctic Unit," the RCMP said.

The flight had initially departed New Dehli at 02:59 a.m. local time on Tuesday and was scheduled to arrive at around  7:00 a.m. CT at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport before it was diverted.

As of 5 p.m. CT, the flight was yet to take off from the Iqaluit International Airport.

The airline said it has been subject to "a number of threats" in recent days, though all have been found to be hoaxes.

"As a responsible airline operator, all threats are taken seriously," Air India said in a statement on X. "The inconvenience to costumers is sincerely regretted."

