Chicago Botanic Garden's Lightscape returns for the holiday season Friday

The holidays are closer than you may think.

The Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lightscape is back for its fifth year with extensive display of installations starting Friday, a press release confirmed. Visitors can walk through the garden’s classic Winter Cathedral, traverse through Midnight Island or view a reimagined version of the Fire Garden. Guests can also enjoy an offering of food and drinks during their visit, organizers said.

“Each year Lightscape provides new and captivating ways to engage audiences with immersive experiences in the natural world that delight the entire family,” said Jodi Zombolo, associate vice president, Visitor Events & Programs at the Garden, in a press release.

According to the gardens, the following Lightscape exhibits are new for 2023:

Lilies is an installation by U.K. artist Jigantics, featuring illuminated 5-foot lilies floating on the water

Night Lights is an instillation by French artists Tilt, featuring lamp-shaped lights that protrude up to nearly 19 feet in the air

Sea of Light is an installation by U.K. artist Ithaca, featuring thousands of LED lights that change colors in mesmerizing patterns to a curated soundtrack

Tickets to Lightscape have been on sale since June and weekend dates in late November and early June are almost sold out, according to Zombolo. With the return of the holiday season, tickets are expected to sell out even faster, Zombolo added.

Tickets start at $34 for nonmember adults purchasing in advance and are $37 on the day of. For children ages 3 to 12, tickets are $19 in advance and are $21 on the day of. Children under 2 enter free. Chicago Botanic Garden members can purchase tickets at a discounted price and can also purchase a VIP pass. More information on tickets can be found here.