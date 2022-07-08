highland park

Chicago Botanic Garden Offers Free Admission To Promote Healing After Parade Shooting

"In times of crisis, nature can be healing, a respite," the Chicago Botanic Garden tweeted.

The Chicago Botanic Garden has made admission to its gardens free for everyone through Sunday, July 10, as a way to help people heal after the mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade.

Admission and parking are free from 3 to 8 p.m. through Sunday "to support our community," the botanic garden said. No pre-registration is required, according to the facility, and the last entry is at 7:30 p.m.

The Chicago Botanic Garden is located at 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe.

Days after the devastating mass shooting shook the community to its core, memorials, candlelight vigils and seas of orange ribbons meant to represent gun reform are lining the northern Chicago suburb's streets and parks.

"It shows the strength and compassion and unity of this community," an attendee at a recent vigil said.

The shooting has so far claimed the lives of seven people and injured more than 40 others. Many of the wounded are still at hospitals across the Chicago area in critical condition, including an 8-year-old boy who is now paralyzed due a gunshot wound to the chest.

As the community continues to find ways to heal, hundreds of residents have come together in creative ways support the survivors and families of victims.

