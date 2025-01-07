2025 Chicago Boat Show to begin Wednesday at new location

With 2025 freshly underway, those longing for more pleasant weather can get a sneak peek at what's ahead at the annual Chicago Boat Show, which is operating at a new location this year.

After previously being held at the McCormick Place in Chicago's Near South Side neighborhood, the show will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention & Conference Center in Rosemont.

A wide variety of boats from numerous manufacturers will be present at the event, with a buyer's guide and loan calculator available for those looking to make a purchase.

Tickets for this year's Chicago Boat Show are available now online, with admission for adults costing $13. At the event, tickets for adults will cost $15, with tickets valid for one day of entry only.

For Wednesday only, seniors ages 62 and older can buy tickets online for $10, with photo ID required at the entrance. Children ages 12 and younger are granted free admission when accompanied by an adult.

Here's a look at the hours for each day of this year's event:

Wednesday, Jan. 8: 2-8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A look at the map and where boats will be throughout the convention center can be found here.

More information on the 2025 Chicago Boat Show and what to expect inside can be found on the event's website.

The Donald E. Stephens Convention & Conference Center is located at 5555 North River Road in Rosemont, located near the CTA Blue Line Rosemont stop.