Chicago Board of Education to Vote on Whether to Revoke Urban Prep Academy's Charter School Status

The future of Urban Prep Academy, a charter school with two Chicago campuses, is now in the hands of the Chicago Board of Education.

According to school officials, the academy is at risk of losing its charter school status. If it does, it faces a possible takeover from Chicago Public Schools.

But families of students and Urban Prep Academy leaders are calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to step in.

"They are lying," an Urban Prep parent said earlier this week during a press conference. "They are deceitful and they are intentionally trying to undermined the success of black boys."

Both Urban Prep Academy campuses -- one in Englewood, one in Bronzeville -- have an all-black male population. The school has also previously boasted a 100% high school graduation and college acceptance rate.

However, according to Chicago Public Schools, a recent inspector general's investigation into the charter school revealed financial mismanagement, non-compliance with state and federal laws, debt default and other claims that impact student safety.

Additionally, Tim King, the school's former CEO and founder, was recently forced to step down amid accusations of sexual misconduct, an allegation that King denies.

Following the accusations, King filed a lawsuit against CPS. Shortly after that, the charter school says, was when the district recommended that the school board remove their charter.

“Were there challenges? Sure," said Troy Boyd Jr., COO of the Urban Prep. "Was there malfeasance, like they have tried to allege? No, that's absolutely not the case. We have addressed those issues. We've made everything right."

The Chicago Board of Education is set to vote on the status of the school at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.