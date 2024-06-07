Chicago Blues Festival 2024: Everything you need to know from the headliners to food and history

The annual Chicago Blues Festival's 40th year got underway on Friday, featuring a lineup packed with blues legends and up-and-coming musicians.

The world’s largest free blues festival, a staple in Millennium Park, will give scores of performers the chance to share their talents across multiple stages. The Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage, and Rosa’s Lounge stage will collectively host over 250 artists in more than three dozen performances for festivalgoers to enjoy over the course of three days.

Blues musician Mr. Sipp is Friday's headliner, while Grammy-nominated band Southern Avenue will take the stage on Saturday.

The festival will come to an end on Sunday with a special appearance by Grammy-winning Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy as part of his “Damn Right Farewell” tour.

If you're planning to stop by and take in the tunes, you are permitted to bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. Also, alcohol and food will also be available for purchase at various concession areas.

Wallys BBQ Pit, a blues-inspired smokehouse, will be back by popular demand in the North Promenade Tent. The smokehouse sells BBQ fare such as chopped brisket sandwiches, coleslaw, and mac and cheese, as well as specialty drinks like the signature “Smoke on the Water” cocktail.

The first Chicago Blues Festival was held in 1984, a year after the death of Muddy Waters, known as the father of Chicago blues. Recognized as a “global blues capital” known for its special only-in-Chicago blues sound, the city continues to prove to be the perfect place for the festival.

For blues-lovers who just can’t get enough, there are also several after-parties throughout the weekend.

Friday is the 10th annual Blues Fest After Party at Reggie’s Chicago, as well as a special performance from Lil’ Jimmy Reed and Ben Levin Band at Rosa’s Lounge.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Saturday’s after-party will be a Hot Blues Night at Chess Records Studio, featuring Ben Levin and Nick Moss Trio.

Finally, on Sunday, Joe Pratt and Source One Band will perform at The Odyssey East following the festival. Rooster’s Palace will also host an after-party with Little Harvey and Chi-Town Blues.

Additional information about the festival, including the full performance schedule, can be found on the festival's website.