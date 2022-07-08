Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Says Goodbye to Chicago Via Instagram

DeBrincat says his final goodbye to the Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As Kyle Davidson said last night, it's finally "real now."

Now former Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat posted a goodbye post to his Instagram, thanking the Hawks for his five years in Chicago.

"Chicago, thank you for an unforgettable start to my career," DeBrincat wrote in the caption. "I am so grateful for the fans, teammates, and organization that made the city a home for the last 5 years. Chicago will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I’m so excited to get to work in Ottawa in October. #GoSensGo"

The 24-year old winger already changed his profile picture to an edit of him in a Senators jersey and rewrote his bio to 'Ottawa Senators #12.'

In the first five years of his career in Chicago, DeBrincat played in 368 games, logging 307 points (160 goals, 147 assists). He recorded two seasons with 40+ goals (2018-19, 2021-22).

Last season, DeBricant scored a career high 78 points (41 goals, 37 assists) and logged a career high 1,170 minutes on the ice in all 82 games.

DeBrincat was traded to the Senators in exchange for the No.7 overall selection in the 2022 NHL draft (turned out to be defenseman Kevin Korchinski), the No.39 pick (turned out to be center Paul Ludwinski) and a 2024 third-round pick.

