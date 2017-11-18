Blackhawks Named as Hosts of 2019 Winter Classic

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Boston Bruins in the 2019 Winter Classic, NBC and the NHL announced on Saturday.

The Blackhawks, who have played in three previous Winter Classic games, will take on the Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium next season in the latest edition of the outdoor contest.

This will mark the sixth outdoor game that the Blackhawks have played. They hosted the 2009 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field and the 2014 Stadium Series at Soldier Field, and they also have played in outdoor games at Nationals Park (against the Washington Capitals), TCF Bank Stadium (against the Minnesota Wild), and Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Blues.

The Bruins hosted the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park and the 2016 Classic at Gillette Stadium, where they played the Montreal Canadiens.