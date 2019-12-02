Injury-Ravaged Blackhawks Won’t Have Shaw, Lehner vs. Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks will be without several key players for their showdown with the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Monday, as goaltender Robin Lehner and forward Andrew Shaw will both be out of the lineup for the contest.

Lehner, who has posted a 5-5-3 record, a 2.69 goals against average, and a .929 save percentage in 14 appearances so far this season, is dealing with flu-like symptoms, according to the team. He will not be available off the bench for the game, and Corey Crawford will get the start in net against the Blues.

In a roster move, the Blackhawks recalled goaltender Kevin Lankinen from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. He will serve as Crawford’s back-up in the game.

To make room for Lankinen on the active roster, the Blackhawks have re-assigned defenseman Ian McCoshen to the IceHogs.

The Blackhawks also announced that Shaw will miss Monday’s game as he continues to “undergo further evaluation” on an undisclosed injury that he suffered in the team’s Saturday game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Shaw has three goals and seven assists in 26 games played this season.

The Blackhawks did get a bit of good news on the injury front Monday, as forward Dylan Strome participated in the team’s morning skate, but he will not be available for their game against the Blues. The Blackhawks will next take the ice on Thursday against the Boston Bruins, and he will be eligible to return to the lineup should he be medically cleared.

As a result of their injuries among their forwards, and a lack of salary cap space, the Blackhawks will be forced to use 11 forwards instead of 12 against the Blues. The team will still have six defensemen in the lineup.

Defenseman Duncan Keith will also remain out of the lineup as he deals with a groin injury he suffered Friday against the Avalanche. The veteran blue liner missed Saturday’s contest, and there is no timetable for his return.

Puck drop between the Blues and Blackhawks is set for 7:30 p.m.