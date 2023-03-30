Chicago Blackhawks Own the NHL's Worst Record Outright at 24-45-6

Chicago Blackhawks own the NHL's worst record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks lost to the St. Louis Blues, 5-3. The Columbus Blue Jackets, on the other hand, earned a point against the Boston Bruins by taking them to overtime.

As a result of Thursday night's games, the Blackhawks now own the worst record in the NHL and, in turn, the best NHL draft lottery odds. The Blackhawks own a 24-45-6 record with an NHL-worst 54 points on the season.

According to Tankathon, the Blackhawks have the coveted 25.5 percent chance of earning them the first pick in the draft. Subsequently, they have an 18.8 chance of the second pick and 55.5 percent chance of the third pick in the draft.

The Blackhawks made things easier at the trade deadline. The Hawks dealt Patrick Kane, Max Domi, Jack Johnson, Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty. Also, Phillip Kurashev, Jarred Tinordi and Jonathan Toews are missing time with injuries/illnesses.

Should they receive the No. 1 overall pick, they will get first selection at a top-heavy draft. Connor Bedard headlines the draft as a bona fide generational talent. Behind him, but still, reputable options, are Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov.

Let the sweepstakes for the first pick begin.

