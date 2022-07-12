Chicago Blackhawks Name Anders Sorenson Head Coach of Rockford Ice Hogs

Blackhawks name new coach for Rockford Ice Hogs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks named Anders Sorenson the permanent head coach of the Rockford Ice Hogs on Tuesday morning, according to the team.

Sorenson was the interim head coach of the Ice Hogs this past season and led the squad to 35-26-4-1 record. The team made the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018 under Sorenson, defeating the Texas Stars in the first round and then losing to the future Calder Cup Champions, the Chicago Wolves.

“After seeing how Anders [Sorenson] excelled in the interim head coaching role last season, we felt confident in promoting him to the full-time position,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “The road between Rockford and Chicago is much shorter now and the connection between the two teams is vital to our plan. We trust that Anders will be able to empower our group of prospects and get them ready to play at the NHL level so we will have a stronger and more successful team in the future.”

Sorenson was an assistant for the Ice Hogs between 2018-21 and a developmental coach before that for the Ice Hogs and Blackhawks from 2014-18.

The Ice Hogs look forward to seeing some of the newly drafted prospects taken from this past NHL draft which are highlighted by Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar and Sam Rinzel.

