Chicago Black Restaurant Week Kicks Off Sunday Featuring Over 30 Hot Spots

Chicago Black Restaurant Week, the two week-long event to celebrate African American-owned businesses amid Black History Month, kicks off Sunday.

Thirty-six restaurants both in Chicago and around the surrounding suburbs will be showcased as a part of CBRW from Sunday through Feb. 20, according to the website.

Some notable Chicago-area spots featured over the upcoming weeks will include Luella's Southern Kitchen, The Muskase Restaurant, Taste 222, Prāz Chicago, Bureau Bar South Loop and Surf’s Up Oak Park, among others.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Lauran Smith, creator of CBRW, thought of the idea in 2015, the website said, and started the event in February 2016. She began her social media accounts for CBRW with just over 100 followers, but that number has risen to 13,800 over seven years.