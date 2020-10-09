Chicago Begins Search for City's Official Christmas Tree

Oh Christmas tree!

Chicago has begun its annual quest for the city's "official" Christmas tree, to be placed in Millennium Park for the holiday season.

The city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special events has opened up the nomination process, asking for people to submit trees that meet the following requirements:

Be at least 45 feet or taller;

Be located less than 50 miles from Chicago’s Loop, but preference will be given to trees within 15 miles of Chicago; and

Preferably, be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. Pine trees are ineligible, they are not sturdy enough.

The department asked for nominations to be sent to dcase@cityofchicago.org by Oct. 23. All submissions should include the following information:

The owner(s) name, address, phone and email;

A brief description of why the tree should be Chicago’s official Christmas Tree including any background information on the tree that makes it special; and

At least two photographs (one from afar and one up close).

Last year, the city received more than 40 submissions before selecting a 55-foot blue spruce in Elgin from Gene Nelson.