Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore Wowed by City on Recent Trip

DJ Moore wowed by Chicago during trip to city originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DJ Moore is enjoying the warm welcome he’s received from the city of Chicago. The new Bears receiver visited his new home earlier this month and talked about his trip on the Rich Eisen Show.

“Just seeing the city, just seeing where I’m going to be at, the facilities are great, the people are great, the organization is overly great, and I’m appreciative of it,” Moore said on the show.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

One of the highlights was a trip to watch the Bulls along with Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, courtesy of Jerry Reinsdorf.

“They threw out the red carpet when I got there,” Moore said.

That gave Moore and his new teammates time to start building bonds and time to talk about the offense they’re going to build together.

“Really we’re just all looking forward to working with each other,” Moore said. “They know that the skills that I bring is going to elevate everybody that’s in the (wide receivers) room. Even in different rooms that’s on the offensive side, they know that I’m coming ready to work and have some fun with it.”

Moore described Fields as “really cool,” and said the two had some solid early conversations. The thing that seemed to surprise Moore the most was the passion he felt from Bears fans while he was out on the town.

“I went out to eat, and everyone knows who you are. They don’t want to bother you while you eat, but once I got up to leave I was greeted by so many people and they were just ecstatic that I’m on my way here.

“I know they’re looking for winning seasons and winning championships, and I’m here to provide.”

Moore has been one of the most consistently productive wide receivers in the NFL, despite a rotating cast of QBs in Carolina. He’s also just turning 26 next month, so he could still be viewed as an ascending player in the league. Accordingly, it stands to reason that Moore’s best ball is still ahead of him.

In five seasons, Moore has caught 364 passes for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s under contract for three more seasons, and per Spotrac he will have a cap hit of $20.165 in 2023, then cap hits of $16.05 in 2024 and 2025.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.