Chicago Bears Vs. Cowboys Will Be Color Vs. Color for Jerseys

Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game.

According to the awesome @GridironUniform database, this weekend's Cowboys vs. Bears tilt will be color vs. color, with the Bears sporting their new orange helmets and the Cowboys in navy. @UniWatch @alexhider pic.twitter.com/m4tzAMEpde — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) October 24, 2022

The Bears unveiled their orange uniforms with orange helmets during their Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders.

They lost the Thursday night contest 12-7. Hopefully, the Bears can snag a "W" in their orange uniforms. Sunday's game against the Cowboys will be the last time they wear the orange jerseys this season.

The only time the team will wear a jersey alternate to the regular home and away ones will be in Week 18 when the Bears wear their all-blue classic uniforms against the Minnesota Vikings.

