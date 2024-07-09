Chicago Bears training camp: Reservations for free tickets opens Tuesday

As the dog days of summer set in, football fans will have the chance to get a glimpse of the upcoming Chicago Bears season -- for free.

Tuesday at 10 a.m., fans will have the chance to reserve Bears training camp tickets, the team says. The tickets, available for nine practices in July and August, will be exclusively available on Ticketmaster.

"Watch your favorite Bears players practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest with photo & autograph opportunities throughout Camp," the team said. "There will also be games, activities, virtual reality, and appearances by Staley Da Bear, Monster Squad and the Chicago Bears Drumline."

Below are the dates fans can reserve tickets for:

Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Tuesday, July 30

Sunday, Aug. 3

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Thursday, Aug. 15

There are several more activities available for fans beyond watching the team practice at training camp. Every day, a handful of kids aged 6-12 will be selected to help carry a player’s pads off the practice field. A separate drawing will take place for kids of the same age to hand out Gatorade and towels to the players as they wrap practice, the team said.

According to officials, tickets are first come, first served. Parking for free practice days will be held at Hawthorn Townline Road in Vernon Hills, with shuttle buses running regularly.

Training camp is where the Bears will do the bulk of their work to get in shape for Week 1, both mentally and physically. The team will ramp up from practicing in shorts and tee shirts, to shells and finally full pads. This is also the first time that the team will be allowed to practice with “live” tackling– if head coach Matt Eberflus chooses.

The Bears, with new rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, kick off their regular season at Soldier Field against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.