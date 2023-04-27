Chicago Bears Trade Back to No. 10 With Philadelphia Eagles

By Ryan Taylor

The Chicago Bears traded back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles, adding a 2024 fourth-round pick to their war chest, according to multiple reports. 

According to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock, the Bears select Darnell Wright, the offensive tackle from Tennessee. 

Wright, 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, is an absolute unit, who will likely fill in as the right tackle for the Chicago Bears. He played three seasons and 15 games at Tennessee and was one of the most highly-regarded offensive linemen in the draft. 

The Bears get a quick starter on the offensive line and add an additional pick in next year's draft.

