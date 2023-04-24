New Bill Would Add $3 Tax to Tickets at Bears' Arlington Heights Stadium

As the Chicago Bears look to build a new stadium complex in Arlington Heights, the biggest questions remain - who is going to pay for it and how? One proposal would have fans paying more - $3 a ticket to be exact.

All along, the Bears have said they wouldn't ask for tax dollars to build the stadium itself, but they do want two things: public funding for infrastructure and certainty on their property taxes. For that, they have to navigate a very different field: Springfield.

"We want to help them, but they also got to help us back," said Illinois Rep. Marty Moylan. "You gotta give, you know this is a give and take, any bill is a give and take thing."

Moylan introduced a bill last week that would allow the Bears to lock in a long-term property tax rate - with some concessions.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

One is a $3 head tax on every ticket. That would go toward paying down the $631 million debt taxpayers still owe on Soldier Field’s 2002 renovation, more than 20 years later.

The Bears cautioned that the purchase does not guarantee the development of a new stadium, but called the agreement “an important next step” in their evaluation of the project. Lisa Chavarria has more.

"We feel it's important to actually give Chicago back, because the Chicago legislators say, 'Okay, you're leaving, you're leaving the stadium. What's in it for us or how are you going to make us whole?'" Moylan said.

Another is an oversight board that would approve or deny any incentives or zoning changes.

"Any kind of incentive, including the property tax freeze, would have to be approved by the local government," Moylan added.

This legislation builds on a similar proposal introduced in February that hasn't gone anywhere.

"The original bill was dead in the water," the lawmaker explained.

But Moylan says the point of his bill is to advance the conversation.

"This is a living bill," he said. "I'm going to make adjustments as we go along. Other members have issues, that they want to talk about and I'm gonna say yes, let's talk."

The Bears closed on the property in February, but insist the purchase does not guarantee that they will develop the site. As for this legislation, the team says it was not involved and declined to comment further. The mayor of Arlington Heights says the village was also not consulted.